Qatari press welcomes King's visit

The Qatari newspaper Lusail highlights the King’s visit to Qatar on Wednesday, with the caption ‘Qatar Emir and King Abdullah discuss recent developments in Palestine’ (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Qatari press on Wednesday buzzed with various articles and analyses welcoming His Majesty King Abdullah and Her Majesty Queen Rania's visit to Doha.

Qatari newspapers lauded the “constructive talks” held between King Abdullah and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, with the front pages focused on the Royal visit and the summit that gathered the two leaders.

Qatari newspapers devoted large spaces for the importance of Jordanian-Qatari coordination in all fields, notably its role in regional issues, as well as focused on the advanced level of partnership between the two nations.

The Royal visit and discussions with the Qatar Emir topped the headlines of Al Raya, Al Watan, Al Arab, Lusail and Al Sharq newspapers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Al Raya newspaper said that the two leaders discussed the investment, development and cultural relations, as well as means to enhance political and economic cooperation, exchanging views on regional and international issues.

Under the headline "Qatar Summit discusses development in Palestine", Al Arab newspaper said that the talks tackled the latest regional developments. Under the headline "Welcome His Majesty King Abdullah" the paper highlighted the role of the Royal visit in enhancing bilateral ties. In the article the paper said that "Jordan and Qatar are in the same boat more than ever. It is no secret that Amman and Doha are keen on addressing all issues in the Arab arena".

Lusail newspaper's main headline was "Qatar Emir and King Abdullah discuss recent developments in Palestine".

“The Jordanian-Qatari summit has reiterated support for political, economic, development and cultural related cooperation,” the paper said.