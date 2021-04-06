Qatari newspapers voice solidarity with Jordan

AMMAN — Qatari newspapers on Monday provided intensive coverage of the developments in Jordan over the last two days, voicing solidarity with the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Qatari newspapers devoted large space for the story on the phone call made by Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to His Majesty King Abdullah, during which Sheikh Tamim reiterated Doha’s readiness to offer all possible support to preserve Jordan’s security and stability.

Front pages of Qatari newspapers highlighted the “deeply rooted” Jordanian-Qatari relations and drew attention to the importance of Sheikh Tamim’s phone call.

Under the headline “Qatar stands by Jordan” Qatar’s Al Sharq newspaper dedicated its front page and editorial to talk about Doha’s solidarity with Amman, highlighting that Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim expressed support for Jordan’s measures and decisions to preserve its security and stability.

The paper also published a caricature portraying Qatar’s solidarity, including a Jordanian flag with the statement “May Allah protect Jordan from all the evil” written on it.

Al Raya newspaper’s headline read “Qatar stands by Jordan and supports stability protection measures”, shedding light on the two countries’ ties and stressing that Jordan’s security and stability are an integral part of Qatar’s security and stability.

Al Wattan newspaper’s front page and editorial voiced Doha’s full solidarity and support for His Majesty King Abdullah’s measures and decisions to enhance the country’s march towards progress and prosperity.

Al Wattan also reported that the Jordanian-Qatari strategic relations will remain to be a guard against any attempts made to destabilise the two nations or the region at large.

The newspaper added that bilateral ties have witnessed tangible improvement in all fields, thanks to the wise visions of the two leaderships towards the best interests of the two peoples.

Qatar’s stance expresses the Gulf country’s keenness on standing by Jordan’s leadership towards maintaining its security, stability and prosperity, Al Wattan added, according to Petra.