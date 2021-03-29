PSUT honoured for obtaining all five stars in int’l QS Stars Ratings

AMMAN — The international Quacquarelli Symonds Company (QS), which specialises in the field of ranking higher education institutions, honoured Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) for its success in obtaining, a few months ago, five stars in the QS Stars Ratings in all its categories.

PSUT was the first Jordanian university to receive such an evaluation without going through its different stages, and the first in the region to obtain five stars for each evaluation category, said a statement from the university

The recognition came at the virtual conference titled “The Future Today: Sustainable Growth Towards 2030”, which was organised by the company and held in Dubai between March 23 and 25, 2021, in cooperation with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University and Al Ain University.

A number of university presidents and experts participated in the conference with the aim of researching the innovative goals of Arab educational institutions for the next ten years.

During the conference, PSUT President Mashhoor Al Refai said that under the guidance of HRH Princess Sumaya, chair of the university’s board of trustees, “the university was keen to consolidate and redouble the efforts, which made it deserving of such a great global evaluation”.