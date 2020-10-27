PSUT awarded five stars ‘at one go’ in international QS Stars university ratings

AMMAN — Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) has been awarded five stars, “at one go”, and in all the international QS Stars rating axes, to become the first Jordanian university to receive this high rating, according to a PSUT statement.

It is also the first university in the region to obtain five stars for each of the evaluation axes, the statement said.

HRH Princess Sumaya, Chair of PSUT’s Board of Trustees, congratulated the members of the faculty and administrative bodies and students of the university.

The princess also thanked the president of the university, the deans and all staff for their efforts in this “deserved achievement”, affirming its importance in supporting the university’s global competitiveness.

PSUT President Mashhoor Al Refai said that the five-star rating comes in addition to the university’s advanced position in the QS World University Rankings, despite its small size and the relatively small number of students, stressing its endeavour to be among the top 500 international universities in the coming years.

The QS Stars Rating is an evaluation system for the performance of universities around the world, developed by the QS Intelligence Unit in 2010, and provides in-depth and accurate assessments, and adopts a set of standards represented in teaching and scientific research, employment at the university, social responsibility, the standard of universality and inclusiveness, and facilities that reflect the quality of services and facilities available for students, in addition to the standard of community service, the statement said.

Notably, PSUT, according to the QS World University Rankings for 2020, ranked first locally and 16th out of 1,300 universities in the Arab region, in the criterion of the ratio of the number of published research papers to the number of faculty members, according to the statement

All of the university’s schools have received international accreditation: King Talal School of Business Technology has been granted membership of the AACSB, while King Abdullah II School of Engineering and King Hussein School of Computing Sciences both hold ABET accreditation, concluded the statement.