Protest held outside US embassy against Pence visit

AMMAN — Around 70 people gathered outside the US embassy in Amman on Saturday to protest against the visit of US Vice President Mike Pence.

The protest, which was organised in Amman on Saturday, aims to convey a message to the US official that “he is not welcome to Jordan”, according to participants.

Protestors chanted slogans against the decision made by US President Donald Trump to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Mohammad Al Absi, one of the participants, said the sit-in was held to express the refusal over receiving Pence in Jordan.

“This visit is held as part of ‘the deal of the century’. This protest is also held as part of the continuous activities organised outside the US embassy to denounce the decision,” he told The Jordan Times.

He noted that participants called on the government to stick to its stance towards the “Zionist entity”, the US and the recent events.

Ward Allan, another protestor, said that participants wanted to show their refusal of the visit.

“We oppose Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem being the capital of Israel. We refuse Pence’s visit especially at this time. We will keep protesting against this decision and in solidarity with Jerusalem,” he added.

For his part, Abul Majeed Dandees called on the Jordanian government not to receive the US official in Amman.

“Despite all this aggressive policy, our message is clear, Jerusalem was and remains the eternal capital of Jerusalem,” he concluded.