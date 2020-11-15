Princess Ghida launches King Hussein Award for Cancer Research

AMMAN — HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Centre (KHCC), has launched the King Hussein Award for Cancer Research in memory of His Majesty the late King Hussein, and with the aim of encouraging and recognising cancer research in the Arab world.

On the occasion of the launch on Saturday, which marked King Hussein’s birthday, Princess Ghida said that the award carries the noble name of “our late King Hussein Bin Talal, who was a firm believer in the importance of research, and faced cancer with faith and determination”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess expressed faith that this award will transform the status of research in the Arab region, and enable cutting-edge research that will impact the lives of countless cancer patients.

The award, which targets doctors and scientific researchers working in the Arab world, is composed of the following categories: Promising researcher grant, research project, lifetime achievement, and institutional excellence.

