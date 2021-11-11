Political affairs ministry inaugurates first International Conference on Asylum Problems in Jordan

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Mousa Maaitah on Wednesday inaugurated the first International Conference on Asylum Problems in Jordan: Challenges of the Past, Present and the Future at the University of Petra (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Mousa Maaitah on Wednesday inaugurated the first International Conference on Asylum Problems in Jordan: Challenges of the Past, Present and the Future at the University of Petra, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the inauguration ceremony, he confirmed that Jordan has set an example in dealing with refugees, pointing out that it was and still is a safe haven for refugees seeking a life far from conflicts and wars.

Maaitah said that international aid for refugees in Jordan is still below the required level and does not cover a modest percentage of the real cost borne by Jordan as a result of the refugee crisis.

He added that this calls for an international response to help Jordan in this humanitarian mission. He noted that Jordan hosts nearly 4 million refugees who receive basic care and services, including health care and education.

The Kingdom hosts the world's second largest number of refugees compared with the number of citizens in other countries, according to reports by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, he highlighted.

Despite its limited resources, Jordan still provides various services to Syrian refugees, such as comprehensive health care and treatment in government hospitals, and social care services such as cash assistance from the National Aid Fund, public lighting services, electricity and sewage networks, and others, which has placed an additional pressure on the coronavirus response plan.

Jordan is still committed to protecting refugees and was one of the first countries in the world to start giving free vaccines to refugees, he said, calling on countries to stand by Jordan.