PM forms panel to protect investors after assault

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Monday formed a ministerial committee tasked with protecting investors against assaults and violations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The committee will comprise the interior, labour, investment affairs and industry ministers, and will be responsible for taking the legal and administrative measures against any person that would commit such acts or any violations against guest investors.

Labour Minister Ali Ghezawi briefed Mulki on a recent incident in which a factory manager was beaten on Sunday by a group of "outlaws".

The premier denounced the act, describing it as an assault against the civil security and would undermine all efforts to attract investment to the Kingdom.

He directed Interior Minister Ghaleb Zu'bi to instruct the governors to deal firmly with such attacks and to take legal action against perpetrators, adding that all law enforcement agencies should carry out their responsibilities in this regard.

Mulki said that Jordan has achieved considerable advancements in enhancing the rule of law and respect for state authority, stressing that the government will not tolerate any breaches of the law and will apply it indiscriminately.

Deputising for the prime minister, Ghezawi on Monday checked on the investor at the hospital and expressed condemnation of the assault, assuring the investor that legal measures will be taken against the

assailants.