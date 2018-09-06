Philippine president arrives in Amman for official visit

AMMAN — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Amman on Wednesday in an official several-day visit to the Kingdom, during which he will hold talks with His Majesty King Abdullah on means to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Upon arrival at Queen Alia International Airport, Duterte was received by Minister of Social Development Hala Latouf, head of the escort team, and the Philippine ambassador in Amman along with the ambassadors of Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Thailand, as well as a number of civil and military officials.

Duterte is accompanied by senior officials and representatives of the business community in the Philippines, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.