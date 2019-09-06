Parliament’s extraordinary session prorogued

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday, proroguing Parliament's extraordinary session as of September 7, a statement from the Royal Court said.

The two Houses of Parliament convened for the extraordinary session as of July 21, upon another Royal Decree.

On Thursday, a joint assembly for the two chambers of Parliament was held to endorse the Social Security Law, as amended by the Senate.

Also during the extraordinary session, lawmakers endorsed the draft cybersecurity law and amendments to the Standards and Metrology Law.

Bills listed in the Royal Decree that were meant to be endorsed during the extraordinary session included the draft law on cancelling the Utilising IT Resources in Governmental Institutions Law.

Also on the extraordinary session’s agenda were the amended drafts of the social security law, the integrity and anti-corruption law, restructuring governmental institutions and departments law and the bill on cancelling the Crafts and Industries Law.

Parliament was also meant to discuss the amendments to laws of Jordanian universities, higher education and scientific research and civil procedures.

Bills also included the draft mediation for settling civil disputes law and the draft weapons and ammunition law, in addition to amended drafts of the Judicial Independence Law and the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority Law, and a draft law on waste management.