Parliament summoned for extraordinary session as of July 21

AMMAN — A Royal Decree has been issued summoning the Parliament to convene for an extraordinary session as of Sunday, July 21.

During the extraordinary session, Parliament is expected to endorse a number of bills, including the draft cybersecurity law and the draft law on cancelling the Utilising IT Resources in Governmental Institutions Law, according to a Royal Court statement.

Also on the extraordinary session’s agenda is the amended drafts of the social security law, the integrity and anti-corruption law, restructuring governmental institutions and departments law and the bill on cancelling the Crafts and Industries Law.

Parliament is also meant to be discussing the amendments to laws of Jordanian universities, higher education and scientific research, civil procedures, standards and metrology and traffic.

Bills listed in the Royal Decree to be endorsed during the extraordinary session also include the draft mediation for settling civil disputes law and the draft weapons and ammunition law.