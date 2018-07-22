Parliament's extraordinary session prorogued

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Sunday, proroguing the Parliament's extraordinary session as of July 22, a statement from the Royal Court said.

Under Article 34 of the Constitution, the King has the power to convene, inaugurate, adjourn and prorogue the Parliament.

A Royal Decree was issued on June 20, summoning the Parliament to convene for an extraordinary session on July 9 to listen to the policy statement of the government of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz.

Razzaz and his Cabinet took the oath of office a week earlier, replacing the government of Hani Mulki, which had resigned under popular pressure.

The government of Razzaz on Thursday won the Lower House’s vote of confidence with a majority of 79 out of the 124 MPs present.