Parliament ordinary session slated for November 12

By JT - Sep 28,2017 - Last updated at Sep 28,2017

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday, adjourning the ordinary session of Parliament to November 12.

A second Royal Decree was issued calling on Parliament to convene for the ordinary session as of Sunday November 12, according to a Royal Court statement.

Under Article 34 of the Constitution, the King has the power to convene, inaugurate, adjourn, and prorogue the Parliament.

His Majesty King Abdullah inaugurated the 18th Parliament’s first ordinary session on November 11 with a Speech from the Throne.

The Parliament convened for an extraordinary session meeting on July 4 to discuss laws aimed to reform the judicial system, which lasted until August 12.