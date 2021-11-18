Panel discussion held on strategic tourism plan for Petra

AMMAN — A panel discussion for the steering committee to develop a strategic tourism plan for Petra was held on Thursday in Amman. The panel went over the key items of the plan and the outcomes of its first phase.

Supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the session saw the participation of tourism sector representatives as part of a joint four-year project with the JICA and the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), according to a PDTRA statement.

PDTRA Chief Commissioner Suleiman Farajat highlighted the importance of joining efforts to expand tourist services in a way that conforms with Petra’s status on the global tourism map.

JICA Jordan Office Director Miyahara Chie highlighted the importance of developing the tourist product in the Kingdom.

He noted that this plan will determine the tourism trends within the PDTRA and set development priorities and mechanisms of their implementation.