Palestinian Affairs Department affirms Jordan’s support for digitising UNRWA operations

AMMAN — Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Khirfan on Wednesday reiterated the Kingdom’s support for projects related to updating and digitising UNRWA’s operations.

During a meeting with a number of UNRWA staff, Khirfan said that the move is aimed to ease access and improve the agency’s services, in addition to enhancing efficiency and transparency, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan Marta Lorenzo expressed appreciation of the Department of Palestinian Affairs’ supportive stance for UNRWA, highlighting the US ambassador’s visit to Baqaa camp and announcing his country’s support for the agency.

UNRWA Director of Relief and Social Protection Dorothy Klaus said that the services of the new project would allow Palestinian refugees to register and follow up the documents from anywhere in the world, stressing that the five-year project, at an estimated cost of $15 million, meets global security and protection standards, including those adopted by the UN.