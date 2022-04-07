Palestinian Affairs Department chief meets director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan

Director General of the Jordanian Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Kherfan meets with Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan Marta Lorenzo on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Director General of the Jordanian Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) Rafiq Kherfan and Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan Marta Lorenzo on Thursday discussed a number of issues related to the agency's operations in the Kingdom, notably the German Development Bank (Kfw)-funded projects of the "Rehabilitation of Jerash Camp Streets" and the "Solar Power Plant”.

Talks also covered efforts to setting a roadmap to permanently appoint 7.5 per cent of daily wage workers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Kherfan lauded the agency's efforts to serve the Palestinian refugees, with Lorenzo expressing appreciation towards Jordan’s unceasing endeavours in support of the agency.