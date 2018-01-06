Online payments increased fivefold last year — CBJ

By JT - Jan 06,2018 - Last updated at Jan 06,2018

AMMAN — Payments through eFAWATEER.com, an online bill payment service, have increased by 5 times in 2017, reaching JD3.345 billion this year, compared with JD561 million in 2016, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The Central Bank of Jordan’s (CBJ) data showed that the number of financial transactions since the launch of the system in 2015 amounted to some JD4 billion.

The amount of payments in December 2017 rose to JD470 million, compared to JD135 million in December 2016, an increase of 248 per cent.

Between November 2017 and January 2018, the payments rose by 10.3 per cent, with total payments in November reaching JD456 million.

The number of bills done through eFAWATEER.com reached about 4.7 million in 2017, compared with 1.8 million bills in 2016.

Payments to government institutions accounted for the largest share of the payments (92.1 per cent), with a value of JD3.82 billion, with the rest being mostly in the telecommunications and service sectors.

The number of channels of payment from banks and financial institutions amounted to 27, with 111 entities which issued bills payable electronically via eFAWATEER.com.

The CBJ said it expects 20 institutions and companies to join eFAWATEER.com this year.