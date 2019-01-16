Payments through e-FAWATEER.com rose 84% in 2018 — CBJ

AMMAN — Payments made through e-FAWATEER.com in 2018 rose to JD6.181 billion, marking an 84 per cent increase over 2017, which registered JD3.345 billion, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) announced on Wednesday.

According to CBJ data, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the number of bills paid through the online system in 2018 totalled 9.256 million, compared with 4.675 million in 2017.

E-FAWATEER.com, run by the CBJ, is a system which allows people to review and pay bills by linking public and private institutions from various sectors with banks and payment service providers.

The system provides access to electronic payment methods related to banks such as ATMs, Internet banking and payments through mobile and kiosk devices.

Since its launch in 2015, e-FAWATEER.com has handled more than JD10.130 billion in payments, through 16.262 million transactions, according to CBJ data.

The number of institutions that use the system for bills currently stands at 164, which are linked to 28 banks and financial institutions, the CBJ said, expecting 13 new institutions to join the system during 2019.