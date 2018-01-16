New set of alleged graft cases referred to prosecution

AMMAN — The Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC) over the past few weeks has referred several corruption cases to the public prosecutor of integrity and anti-corruption, following the completion of legal proceedings, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.

An official source in JIACC said that among these cases there has been alleged administrative violations at the Social Security Investment Fund that have reportedly caused millions in losses as a result of purchasing a land that had been previously offered at lower prices.

The graft watchdog also reported alleged financial and administrative violations in a tender floated by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority related to temporary facilities, where new items that were not included in the tender were introduced (via operational orders) and the tender was referred to another company other than the winning bidder.

Other cases were related to projects implemented at the industrial complex in Aqaba and the Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. that reportedly resulted in the loss of 6,000 tonnes of fertiliser worth $2 million during the loading of a ship to Turkey.

The JIACC has also referred dozens of other alleged corruption and fraud cases, including the transfer of a citizen who impersonated a resident outside the country to undeservedly obtain a collective loan from the Development and Employment Fund without the knowledge of some “borrowers”, Petra reported.

The cases also included one involving an official university staff member who allegedly changed students’ marks to their favour in return for illegal gains.

A maintenance company and a purchasing officer at one of the hospitals will also be sued for allegedly presenting fake bills to the hospital.