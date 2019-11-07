New JIC e-services seek to cut down on investor hassle

AMMAN — The government on Thursday launched the first package of the Jordan Investment Commission's (JIC) e-services.

The nine new e-services, inaugurated by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, are part of the economic and investment stimulus plan that aims at facilitating investment, easing procedures and upgrading the JIC's services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

New e-services include the issuance of new investor IDs, renewal and replacement for old or lost IDs, issuance and renewal of IDs for investors' family members, registration of institutions in development zones, first-time registration of individual institutions, changing the method of use, registration and renewal of subscriptions to the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), amendments to subscriptions to the ACC and issuance of environmental permits.

Razzaz said that this step towards easing investors’ work shows that the government “is on the right track towards a safe and encouraging investment environment”, expressing thanks for stakeholders’ efforts to reach this stage.

The premier, during a meeting with Labour Minister Nidal Bataineh and JIC Chairman Khaled Wazani, added that this e-services package would save investors time and efforts, noting that what previously consumed a number of weeks can now be achieved within 48 hours, according to Petra.

Razzaz noted that the commission on Thursday took a set of decisions to stimulate investments, mainly those outside of Amman, as well as ease exports and the employment of Jordanian citizens.

The decision to facilitate procedures for establishing recreational areas and shopping malls outside Amman, which included reducing the required area from 100,000 to 10,000 square metres, aims to stimulate investments across the Kingdom's governorates, and create jobs for Jordanians, Razzaz added.

Talks also went over structuring the JIC to provide "single window" services, as well as to make the commission the go-to destination for investment-related inquiries and services.