JIC launches 6 new e-services

AMMAN — The Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) on Tuesday launched six new e-services, according to a JIC statement.

Labour Minister and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Maen Qatamin attended the launching ceremony, which is related to the ministry’s services provided through the JIC.

Highlighting the government’s keenness and efforts towards speeding up transformation to e-services, Qatamin said that the release of the new e-services is a completion of the JIC’s automation project, which is expected to be completed in mid-2021.

Acting JIC Chairman Faridon Hartouqa said that the launch of the e-services of the Labour Ministry is part of the second phase of the JIC’s automation project, noting that 23 services have been automated during the first phase.

Hartouqa noted that the project is aimed at creating a competitive investment environment, as well as improving services and easing measures to enhance the Kingdom’s business environment.

The newly launched e-services are provided for investment projects benefitting from the investment law through the Commissioner of Labour Ministry to the JIC, he said.

The new e-services include approvals related to the replacement and recruitment of foreign workers in investment projects, approvals of the employment of Jordanian workers, approval of the renewal of work permits and approval of changing profession, in addition to agreeing to change the place of work, he added.