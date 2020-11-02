5 new e-services launched to facilitate paperwork — Labour Ministry

AMMAN — The Ministry of Labour on Saturday announced the launch of five new electronic services on the ministry’s website to facilitate the completion of paperwork and transactions for the private sector and foreign workers.

The ministry’s new e-services enable inquiries on foreign labourers’ data using their personal numbers, their passports or the employers’ national number, Labour Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Zyoud said in a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

He also added that the ministry’s e-services retrieve the registered data on workers, including their names, date of birth, employment sector and the start and end date of their work permits.

“These services were added under the directives of the Labour Minister Maen Qatamin, in completion of the ministry’s ongoing efforts aimed at facilitating the transactions for the ministry’s service receivers and beneficiaries,” the spokesperson noted.

Qatamin stressed the need for sustained development of the ministry’s e-services, gearing towards achieving transparency in providing information to both the employer and employee “at the earliest opportunity”, in addition to their role in speeding up the completion of transactions, according to Zyoud.