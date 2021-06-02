National Society of Consumer Protection laments rising fodder prices

AMMAN — The National Society of Consumer Protection (NSCP) has called on the government to supply sufficient quantities of fodder for livestock farmers at fair prices.

The NSCP has followed up on the issue of rising fodder prices in global markets, particularly those affecting corn and soy.

Despite the fact that the global rate of increase ranged from 30 to 40 per cent, the rate of increase in the local market reached 100 per cent, “due to the monopoly of some traders on these two basic materials”, which negatively impacted the selling price of milk and a rise in production costs, according to a NSCP statement sent to The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

In the statement, Mohammad Obeidat, head of the NSCP, urged the government to take immediate action to protect this “crucial and significant sector” from collapsing as a result of rising global fodder costs for bran, maize and soy.

“This sector meets the whole local market’s need for milk and its derivatives, such as cheese and other dairy products, and also sustains thousands of Jordanian households who are at risk of losing their primary source of income if this sector fails or suffers severe and repeated losses,” Obeidat noted.

“The government, through the Ministries of Agriculture, Industry and Commerce, should provide sufficient quantities of fodder, particularly bran, at specific prices commensurate with the rates of increase in their prices in international market, and end the monopoly practised by some traders who contributed significantly to the rise in the prices of some materials,” Obeidat added.

He pointed out that more attention should be paid to the issue of the reluctance of some factories to buy milk from farms and livestock farmers due to the increase in the selling price, and the fear that some factories will use or add powdered milk at higher rates than what is permitted.