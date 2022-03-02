National cancer insurance a necessity — study

Speakers during the launch of a study conducted by the Jordan Centre for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan at Queen Rania Teacher Academy in Amman on Wednesday (Photo by Maria Weldali)

AMMAN — Examining public opinion, a study on national insurance “to cover cancer treatment in Jordan”, has revealed that 94 per cent of Jordanians believe that national cancer insurance is a necessity.

Conducted by the Jordan Centre for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan (CSS), the study was launched on Wednesday at Queen Rania Teacher Academy in Amman, in the presence of former ministers, experts and media representatives.

King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) Director General Nisreen Qatamish together with Social Security Corporation (SSC) Director General Hazem Rahahleh, joined the launch event which was moderated by CSS Director Zaid Eyadat.

In her remarks, Qatamish mentioned the need for “unconventional solutions for the local health sector, particularly when it comes to cancer treatment”.

The traditional solution would be achieved through increasing budgetary allocations, which eventually leads to “overburdening the government”, she further said.

“Today, we need an unconventional solution but that does not mean to jump outside the box without considering the dimensions of the subject,” according to Qatamish.

She added that “the basis of the current proposal is joint and sustainable financing”. The harmonisation of cancer treatment protocols in all medical centres and hospitals providing cancer treatment, is “an imperative to achieving equality” Qatamish noted.

Meanwhile, Rahahleh said that “proper medical care is connected with accessibility and quality”.

Rahahleh added that focus must be on high-risk areas such as cancer that causes considerable financial burden.

The study showed that 87 per cent of the study population agreed to contribute a small amount of funding to establish a national symbiotic insurance that would cover cancer treatment.

According to the study, 84.1 per cent are willing to contribute to such insurance. The study noted that 27 per cent of respondents said they have first and second degree relatives who have cancer, while 69 per cent said they do not have family members with cancer.

A quantitative methodology was developed to achieve the goals of the study, which was conducted during the period from January to May in 2021.