Nation marks golden jubilee of Karameh Battle

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the Karameh Battle, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

On this occasion, His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Tuesday received several cables of congratulations from senior officials and officers, a Royal Court statement said.

On Twitter, His Majesty said that on the anniversary of the “immortalised” battle, he salutes the “makers of this great victory, who have shown epic courage and heroism in sacrificing their lives to defend the homeland”.

His Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Sunday attended a national ceremony that was organised by the JAF at the Karameh town to mark the occasion.

On March 21, 1968, Jordanian soldiers repelled an Israeli attack on the small Karameh town in the Jordan Valley, whose name means “dignity”.

Eighty-six Jordanian soldiers lost their lives in the battle and 108 were wounded. The Israeli offensive was repelled with heavy losses as the Jordanian army launched an artillery barrage against Israeli tanks.

A total of 250 Israeli soldiers were killed and 450 were wounded, according to official sources.