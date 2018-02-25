Marches against price hikes continue across Kingdom

AMMAN — Citizens in Maan, Karak and Salt staged rallies and sits-in on Friday to protest against the recent government decisions to increase prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Staging a rally following Friday prayer, demonstrators in Maan Governorate, some 220km south of Amman, called for easing citizens’ financial burdens, improving health services, achieving sustainable development and creating job opportunities for youth, Petra reported.

In Karak’s Mazar District, protesters expressed their rejection of price hikes in a sit-in they staged after Friday prayer, calling for reversing the decision which, they chanted, “touches basic commodities essential for the low-income segments,” Petra said.

Citizens have also staged similar rallies and sits-in last week in Amman and other regions to protest against the recent government decisions.

They also called for finding other alternatives to support the national economy and address the budget deficit rather than “resorting to citizens’ pockets”.

They expressed their rejection of the rise in bread prices and the new taxes imposed on basic commodities.