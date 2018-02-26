‘Right to protest guaranteed, within legal limits’

AMMAN — The right to protest is guaranteed in the Constitution, but it must be exercised with responsibility in line with the law, State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said on Monday.

During a press conference to discuss the key decisions taken by the Council of Ministers during its meeting yesterday, Momani said that "any one who breaches the law will be held accountable and referred to the concerned authorities for legal action".

He added that "the state that protects the citizen's right to demonstrate should not be harmed and its assets and icons must not be targeted", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On the Israeli government's appointment of Amir Weissbord, a new ambassador in Amman, Momani said: "We have not yet received anything official from Israel."

Regarding the issue of a general pardon of prisoners, Momani said: “There is still no general pardon, but we are waiting for a proposal from the Lower House.”

Citizens in Maan, Karak and Salt staged rallies and sits-in on Friday to protest against the recent government decisions to increase prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Citizens have also staged similar rallies and sits-in last week in Amman and other regions to protest against the recent government decisions.

The Cabinet also discussed the executive measures to promote medical tourism and increase the number of patients coming for treatment in the Kingdom.

Momani noted that the Cabinet directed the interior minister to assign a representative from the ministry preferably with the rank of governor to address any complications related to the entry of patients and chaperons of restricted nationalities.

The government has decided to ease the entry of patients and their chaperons of restricted nationalities from Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Chad and Ethiopia will be able to obtain entry visas to the Kingdom through the Jordanian embassies in those countries within 48 hours of submitting the visa application.

On Saturday, Health Minister Mahmoud Sheyyab decided to form the committee that comprises representatives of all relevant bodies to create a strategy for the medical tourism sector, according to Petra.