Lower House endorses draft higher education law
By JT - Jan 22,2018 - Last updated at Jan 22,2018
AMMAN — Lower House Spaeaker Ataef Tarawneh on Sunday commended His Majesty King Abdullah's diplomatic efforts that obliged Israel to apologise for an incident when an Israeli embassy guard killed two Jordanians last July, and the 2014 killing of Jordanian judge Raed Zuaiter by Israeli troops, while crossing to the West Bank.
Also on Sunday, the Lower House endorsed the draft higher education law, under which a scientific research and innovation fund will be established, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The fund will replace the previous establishment that was formed under the 2005 Higher Education and Scientific Research Law, which supported higher education.
Under the law, a higher education council will be established with the tasks of drawing policies and strategies for the higher education sector.
Also during the session, the House discussed 14 questions directed to the government, of which two were transformed into enquiries, according to Petra.
