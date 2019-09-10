Licence of Aqaba airport renewed

AMMAN — Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Haitham Mesto on Tuesday announced the renewal of the King Hussein International Airport’s licence in Aqaba after the commission completed technical inspections.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the commission said that the airport has completed all international and CARC requirements necessary to be granted the licence.

The CARC in July authorised the Aqaba airport to operate subject to completing the certification requirements.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in July, CARC linked the airport’s certification renewal, which started on January 26, 2019, to completing the operating requirements, “including but not limited to recruiting competent safety personnel and implementing aircraft parking procedures”.

“The authorisation is granted for the public interest and is valid for 60 calendar days as of Thursday [July 11] unless revoked by the commission,” the MoU, which then was made available to The Jordan Times, read.

At that time, Al Rai daily published a report, quoting Mesto as saying that the airport’s licence had not yet been renewed, attributing the reason to the airport’s failure to meet all the licensing requirements and conditions.

Mesto confirmed that the non-renewal of a licence certificate does not stop the airport from operation.