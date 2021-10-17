No current plans to resume Jordan-Syria flights — CARC

By JT - Oct 17,2021 - Last updated at Oct 17,2021

AMMAN — There are no current plans to operate direct flights between Jordan and Syria, the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) announced on Sunday.

CARC Chief Haitham Mesto, during his meeting with a number of reporters at the Ministry of Transport, said that Turkish Airlines is scheduled to begin flights to Aqaba early next year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Royal Jordanian’s (RJ) flights to Syria have been suspended since 2012.