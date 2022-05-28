Launch ceremony of Irbid as Arab capital of Culture for 2022 scheduled for June 11

By JT - May 28,2022 - Last updated at May 28,2022

Culture Minister meets with officials during a tour of the northern region on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The ceremony of launching Irbid as the Arab capital of Culture for 2022 is scheduled for June 11, under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah at Yarmouk University, Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar announced on Saturday.

During a tour to the northern region, as part of a series of inspection visits meant to prepare for the event, Najjar highlighted the great importance the government attached to the event to showcase Irbid’s cultural, artistic, intellectual, poetic and theatrical potentials.

The culture minister also emphasised the need to engage the civil community in the event, urging young people to take part in the celebrations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.