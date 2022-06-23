Algerian Cultural Days conclude in Irbid

Artists perform during the Algerian Cultural Days, organised by the Ministry of Culture, at Umm Qais Visitors Centre on Wednesday evening (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture)

IRBID — The Algerian Cultural Days, organised by the Ministry of Culture with the participation of various Algerian artists, singers and literary figures, concluded on Thursday evening.

The event, which celebrates the selection of Irbid as the Arab Capital of Culture, featured art exhibitions displaying formative artworks by Najoua Seraa and Arabic calligraphy by Safar Bati.

It also included poetry reading and literary evenings with the Algerian writer Abdelouahab Aissaoui and poet Soumia Mehanneche, as well as a number of musical performances in Umm Qais Visitors Centre, some 125km north of Amman.

A short film exhibiting artworks by Seraa on the history and cultural heritage of Algeria was also shown at the Irbid Cultural Centre, where a number of Algerian artists performed traditional Algerian songs during the opening ceremony, which took place on Wednesday evening.

In her speech, Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar spoke of Irbid’s history as a culturally “fertile” city that has brought forth various forms of literary and artistic beauty.

She also noted Jordan’s pride in its Arabism.

“We look forward to this beautiful cultural interaction as all Arab countries are held dearly by Jordanians,” she said, adding that Jordan, “through its ability to generate continuous human relations and overcome pains, troubles, difficulties and sometimes failures”, invites other countries to “a table of love, beauty, openness, dialogue and diversity…”.

Deputising for Algerian Minister, Director of Organising and Distributing Cultural and Artistic Productions at the Algerian Ministry of Culture Samir Thaalbi also spoke during the event.

He noted that culture has always united various nations.

The Arab Capital of Culture initiative, launched in 1996, has “proved a success in strengthening the bonds of affinity between Arabs” and reflecting the diversity of their cultures to the whole world, said Thaalbi.

“Today we celebrate Irbid as a city that embodies the spirit of Arab Culture with merit,” he added, noting its “long-established history, art, literature, philosophy, thought and civilisation”.

Thaalbi also stressed Algeria’s intent of developing ways of cooperation between the countries through joint projects, which aim to achieve cultural exchange and strengthen ties.

The opening was also attended by Algerian Ambassador to Jordan Mohammad Sharif Kourta, head of the executive office of the celebration of Irbid as the capital of Arab culture, Munther Batayneh, Irbid Governor Radwan Otoum, and Director of the Irbid Cultural Centre Aqel Al Khawaldeh.