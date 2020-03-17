Labour Ministry announces 2-week official paid leave for public sector employees

AMMAN — Minister of Labour Nidal Bataineh, who is also the president of the Civil Service Council, on Tuesday stated that public sector employees will be on official paid leave for two weeks based on the Cabinet’s decision to suspend official ministries and institutions for the next two weeks.

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said that the two-week leave will not be deducted from employees’ annual leave quota, adding that the decision excludes employees who must be present for work at ministries and other institutions according to the decision of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and the recommendation of the concerned minister for each sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Bataineh added that the concerned minister, or whoever the minister delegates to represent ministries and other institutions exempted from the decision to suspend operations, will issue instructions specifying the employees who must be present at work before Wednesday.

Additionally, the Ministry of Labour was expected to announce regulations for private sector employees on Tuesday based on the Cabinet’s announcements, Petra reported.