Karak’s Ghor Al Safi, Ghor Al Mazraa to come under 2-week comprehensive curfew as of Sunday

AMMAN — Ghor Al Safi and Ghor Al Mazraa in Karak will come under a two-week comprehensive curfew as of Sunday 6 am, head of the coronavirus crisis cell Brig. Gen. Mazen Faraiah announced on Thursday.

During a press briefing, the official said that the security committee, headed by the administrative governor, has been authorised to open the necessary facilities, as well as to draw up a mechanism to allow citizens to meet their basic needs on foot at different timings, according to the regions, which guarantees a minimum level of contact, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The administrative governor has also been authorised to take the necessary decisions related to allowing the entry of vital supplies, issuance of permits to farmers, when necessary, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as to sustain the work of the Potash Company, and handling humanitarian and emergency situations, Faraiah added.