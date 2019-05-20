King visits Special Communications Commission

By JT - May 20,2019 - Last updated at May 20,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, on Monday visited the Special Communications Commission.

King Abdullah was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and the commission’s director, Brig. Gen. Hisham Khreisat, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty was briefed on the commission’s duties and the technology it utilises.

The King also toured the commission’s facilities and was briefed on the electronic services it provides to public and private entities.

Moreover, His Majesty toured an exhibition showcasing the commission’s achievements and projects, according to the statement.

During the visit, the King spoke by phone to a Royal Border Guards unit, commending the high morale and distinguished level of JAF personnel.

His Majesty also conducted a video call with Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Walid Maani to discuss the project to equip schools across the Kingdom with e-learning capabilities.