King visits Special Communications Commission’s Control Centre

His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, visits the Control Centre of the Special Communications Commission on Monday (Photo courtesy of the Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Monday visited the Control Centre of the Special Communications Commission (SCC).

Upon arrival, King Abdullah was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti, in the presence of General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the visit, His Majesty stressed the need to build capacities and benefit from international expertise to enhance the protection of communications and information security.

The King was briefed by the SCC director on the commission’s tasks and duties, its projects and systems, as well as its future plans and readiness to deal with various developments.

Touring the centre, His Majesty urged keeping up with rapid advances in ICT.

Speaking to staff at the control centre about the projects they work on and the services offered to a number of public and private sector institutions, the King expressed pride in the professionalism of all SCC personnel, concluded the statement.