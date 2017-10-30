You are here
King to start Kazakhstan visit today
By JT - Oct 30,2017 - Last updated at Oct 30,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is due today to arrive in Kazakhstan for an official visit, according to a Royal Court statement.
During the visit, the King will meet with Kazakhstani President Nursultan Nazarbayev to discuss means of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, and the latest regional and international developments.
The King is also scheduled to meet with a number of senior officials during the visit.
A Kazakh media report on Monday quoted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Jordan Azamat Berdibay as saying that the Monarch will pay a two-day visit to Kazakhstan, saying officials from both sides will meet for bilateral talks mainly focusing on trade and economic cooperation.
