You are here
King heads to Kazakhstan for official visit
By JT - Nov 01,2017 - Last updated at Nov 01,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday departed to Kazakhstan for an official visit to meet with Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and senior Kazakh officials, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
HRH Prince Ali was sworn in to deputise for His Majesty in Jordan, during the King's visit to Kazakhstan.
A Kazakh media report on Monday quoted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Jordan Azamat Berdibay as saying that the Monarch would pay a two-day visit to Kazakhstan, saying officials from both sides will meet for bilateral talks mainly focusing on trade and economic cooperation.
The two countries exchanged diplomatic missions in 2007, but ties started effectively in 1993, according to the Kazakhstani embassy in Amman’s website.
Related Articles
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is due today to arrive in Kazakhstan for an official visit, according to a Royal Court statement. Dur
The Kazakh embassy is providing a venue for its nationals in the Kingdom to participate in the upcoming early presidential elections slated for April 26, Kazakh Ambassador Azamat Berdibay said Wednesday.
AMMAN — Building on a history of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan spanning more than 20 years, the Kingdom has become
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Oct 30, 2017
Oct 30, 2017
Opinion
Oct 31, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment