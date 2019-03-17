King receives letter from Mauritanian president

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received at Al Husseiniya Palace Mauritania’s Minister of Culture, Crafts and Relations with Parliament and Special Envoy of Mauritania’s President Sidi Mohamed Ould Maham, who delivered a letter from Mauritanian President Mohamed Abdel Aziz to His Majesty.

The King asked Maham to convey his greetings to President Abdel Aziz, and wished the Mauritanian people further progress and prosperity, a Royal Court statement said.

Talks tackled bilateral ties and developments in the region, with the King and Maham stressing the importance of coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, His Majesty stressed his pride in the historical relations between the two countries, and keenness to expand the cooperation in various fields in order to serve the two countries' mutual interests, according to the statement.

The King emphasised the importance of supporting joint Arab action and unifying stances on the various challenges facing the Arab nations.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas attended the meeting.