King, Merkel discuss ties after concluding Brussels visit

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday discussed in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel bilateral relations and regional issues, a Royal Court statement said.

The King and Merkel stressed keenness on continuing coordination in issues of common interest.

King Abdullah on Thursday returned to Jordan after a working visit to Brussels, the highlight of which was reaching an agreement between Jordan and the EU to facilitate some of the requirements of the 2016 deal for relaxed rules of origin for Jordanian products.

During the King’s meeting with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the two sides agreed to expand the deal to include all factories in Jordan, regardless of their location, instead of restricting it to a number of developmental and industrial zones, as well as extending the 10-year accord for four more years, according to the statement.

The King held talks in Brussels with Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel and met with European Council President Donald Tusk and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, the statement added.

He also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and members of the NATO council to discuss the Jordan-EU partnership and regional stability.

Meanwhile, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported that President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his accompanying delegation will start an official visit to the Kingdom on Saturday to discuss with His Majesty ways of enhancing cooperation and issues of common interest between the two countries.