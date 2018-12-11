King in Brussels for talks with Belgian PM, EU, NATO officials

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday departed for a working visit to Belgium, during which he will be discussing opportunities for strengthening cooperation and partnerships between Jordan, Belgium, the EU and NATO, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the visit, King Abdullah will hold talks with Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel and meet with European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, the statement added.

King Abdullah will also visit the NATO’s headquarters, where he will be meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and members of the NATO council, according to the statement.

HRH Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent in the presence of Cabinet members.

Also on Tuesday, King Abdullah, during a telephone conversation, discussed with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Jordanian-Japanese relations and ways to enhance strategic partnership between the two countries, a Royal Court statement.

During the telephone conversation, King Abdullah and Abe stressed the need to maintain coordination and consultation over issues of mutual concern between the two countries, according to the statement.

King Abdullah held talks with Abe in Tokyo in late November that focused on opportunities to advance political and economic cooperation and bolster the strategic partnership between Japan and Jordan.