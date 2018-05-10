King meets EastWest Institute delegates

By JT - May 10,2018 - Last updated at May 10,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a delegation from the EastWest Institute (EWI), a global network of influential stakeholders “committed to and engaged in building trust and preventing conflict around the world”.

The meeting focused on the current regional developments and Jordan's stances on various issues, at the top of which is the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis, according to a Royal Court statement.

In this regard, His Majesty stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to reach a just, sustainable peace according to the two-state solution that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

King Abdullah stressed that Jerusalem is the key to achieving peace and stability in the region and enjoys a special status for Muslims and Christians, adding that Jerusalem is a city that should unite rather than divide.

On the Syrian crisis, His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's support for all efforts aimed at finding a political solution to the conflict within the Geneva path framework, in a way that preserves the territorial integrity of the country and unity of its people.

The King also highlighted the importance of maintaining the de-escalation zone in the southwestern region of Syria, which was reached last year under a Jordanian-US-Russian agreement.

They reviewed the repercussions Jordan is bearing as a result of the Syrian refugee influx and the pressures it places on the already limited resources of the Kingdom.

Discussions also went over regional and international efforts exerted in the war on terrorism within a holistic approach.

For their part, the delegates voiced their appreciation for the Jordanian pivotal role in efforts to bring about peace, security and stability in the region and worldwide, commending the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts towards refugees.

EWI, which was established in 1980 in New York, is currently holding in the Kingdom the meeting of its board of directors that comprises several influential international figures, the statement said, adding that the EWI delegates are taking part in dialogue sessions on education and regional and international security.