King, Egypt president discuss ties, region in phone call
By JT - Jun 26,2019 - Last updated at Jun 26,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, discussed bilateral ties and means to enhance cooperation and coordination.
Discussions during the phone call also covered regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, a Royal Court statement said.
The King stressed the importance of supporting the Palestinians in gaining their legitimate rights and establishing their independent state on the June 4, 1967, lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.
