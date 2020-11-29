King, Egypt president discuss ties, region

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Sunday with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, discussed the deep-rooted, brotherly ties between the two countries and the latest regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

King Abdullah and President El Sisi reaffirmed the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation between Jordan and Egypt on issues of mutual concern, in service of shared interests and Arab causes, according to a Royal Court statement.