You are here

Home » Local » King, Egypt president discuss ties, region

King, Egypt president discuss ties, region

By JT - Nov 29,2020 - Last updated at Nov 29,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Sunday with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, discussed the deep-rooted, brotherly ties between the two countries and the latest regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

King Abdullah and President El Sisi reaffirmed the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation between Jordan and Egypt on issues of mutual concern, in service of shared interests and Arab causes, according to a Royal Court statement.

up
7 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
10 + 6 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.