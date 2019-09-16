King discusses ties with French president, departs for Germany

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussed bilateral ties and means to bolster cooperation in all areas, a Royal Court statement said.

The phone call covered regional developments, with King Abdullah calling for concerted international efforts in rejection of all unilateral measures that could undermine the two-state solution — the only solution to the conflict, which leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security.

His Majesty expressed appreciation for France’s and the European Union’s position in support of the two-state solution, stressing the importance of uniting international positions in this regard.

Later in the day, the King departed on a working visit to Germany, where His Majesty is holding talks on Tuesday with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on means to bolster cooperation, as well as current regional developments, according to the statement.

King Abdullah is also slated to head to New York City, where His Majesty will head Jordan’s delegation at the 74th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

HRH Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, the statement added.