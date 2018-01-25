German president due in Jordan Saturday

AMMAN — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, accompanied by his spouse, is expected to visit Jordan to discuss with His Majesty King Abdullah bilateral relations and recent regional and global developments, a Royal Court statement said Thursday.

On the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, King Abdullah met Wednesday with with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The meeting, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania, focused on means to expand cooperation between Jordan and Germany, especially at economic, trade, development and military fields, along with regional issues.

King Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the German support to Jordan, voicing hope for further aid to help the Kingdom implement development and economic projects.

The two leaders also discussed developments related to the Mideast peace process and Jerusalem, agreeing that the two-state solution is the only formula that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and an end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.