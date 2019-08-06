King departs on working visit to UK

By JT - Aug 06,2019 - Last updated at Aug 06,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah departed on Tuesday on a working visit to London, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

His Majesty will spend the Eid Al Adha holiday after that in London and the United States, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah’s meeting with Johnson will cover the “deep-rooted, strategic” relations between Jordan and the UK, as well as current regional developments, the statement said.

His Majesty will also congratulate the new prime minister on taking office.

HRH Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.