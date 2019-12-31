You are here

Home » Local » King departs on private visit

King departs on private visit

By JT - Dec 31,2019 - Last updated at Dec 31,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday departed Jordan on a private visit for a few days. HRH Prince Feisal Bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, according to a Royal Court statement.

up
7 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
12 + 6 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.