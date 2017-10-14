You are here
King congratulates Abbas for reconciliation agreement
By JT - Oct 14,2017 - Last updated at Oct 14,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which the King congratulated Abbas for the national reconciliation signed recently.
The agreement between Hamas and Fateh was sealed in Cairo on Thursday.
For his part, Abbas expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts in presenting continuous support for the Palestinian people at all levels, according to a Royal Court statement.
Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fateh signed the reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war.
The deal brokered by Egypt bridges a bitter gulf between the Western-backed mainstream Fateh Party of President Abbas and the Islamist Hamas.
Related Articles
GAZA/CAIRO — Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fateh signed a reconciliation deal on Thursday after Hamas agreed to hand over administrat
A new Palestinian government will need the approval of the Hamas-dominated parliament, the Islamist movement's prime minister in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh, said Wednesday, Agence France-Presse reported.
A senior official from Palestinian party Fateh arrived in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Tuesday, ahead of reconciliation talks aimed at forming a unity government between the bitter rivals.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Opinion
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment