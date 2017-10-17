King, Sisi discuss Palestine reconciliation

You are here

By JT - Oct 17,2017 - Last updated at Oct 17,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received a telephone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, during which they reviewed the latest developments concerning the recent Palestinian reconciliation deal, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

His Majesty King Abdullah affirmed Jordan’s support for the efforts made by Egypt to achieve this reconciliation, and reach an agreement that would end the division among Palestinians.

Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fateh signed the reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war.

The deal, brokered by Egypt, bridges a bitter gulf between the Western-backed mainstream Fateh Party of President Abbas and the Islamist Hamas.

